Police: 2 dead, 1 injured after van crashed into telephone pole in Frankfort

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two people are dead and one is being treated for injuries after a van crashed into a telephone pole in Franklin County on Sunday morning, according to Kentucky State Police.

State police are investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash that killed 76-year-old Carolyn Jackson and 81-year-old James Jackson, both from Franklin County, around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday in Frankfort.

According to a press release, a 2007 Ford van was traveling west on East Main Street when it struck a telephone pole at the intersection of Butler Drive. Passenger Carolyn Jackson was ejected from the van and pronounced dead at the scene by the Franklin County Coroner's office.

A second passenger, James Jackson, was taken to Frankfort Regional Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead by the Franklin County Coroner's office.

The driver, Terrones Mitchell, was transported to the Frankfort Regional Medical Center, where he was admitted for his injuries, police say. The extent of his injuries is unknown.

The investigation remains ongoing. KSP was assisted at the scene by the Frankfort Police Department and the Franklin County Coroner's office.

