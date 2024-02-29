Watch Now
Police investigating shooting involving Lexington officer

Posted at 4:36 AM, Feb 29, 2024
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington law enforcement leaders are preparing to give more detail to a shooting that happened late Wednesday night.

As of now, Lexington Police shared a shooting happened shortly before midnight on Royal Avenue near Winchester Road and East Seventh Street.

Details are limited right now, how many people were shot or the severity of any injuries is not known at this time.

However, just after 4 a.m., Lexington Police sent out a release saying one of their officers was involved in the shooting.

A press conference is scheduled for 5 a.m. Thursday to provide more information on what happened.

We will have live coverage during and after that presser of LEX 18 News at Sunrise.

