Police: Mother who abandoned son in Ohio arrested in Kentucky

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A woman who police say abandoned her son in Ohio on Thursday has been arrested in Scott County.

According to WCPO, Heather Adkins' 5-year-old son, who is non-verbal, with autism, was found wandering alone in the dark Thursday night.

An arrest warrant for child endangerment was subsequently filed against the boy's mother, Heather Adkins, according to WCPO.

On Saturday night, Georgetown Police responded to a gas station in Georgetown Clark's Pump-N-Shop on Canewood Blvd for an unwanted subject.

Nick Lazaroff

The arresting officer tells LEX18 News that when he got there, he found Adkins. When he ran her social security number, he found a warrant from 2011 for "failure to pay" court fees or fines after she was found driving without insurance.

Adkins was arrested and is now behind bars at the Scott County Detention Center.

At the time, the officer said he was not aware of the Ohio warrant for child endangerment.

Georgetown Police said Colerain Police will have to file an extraditable warrant on the child endangerment charge in order for Scott County to keep Adkins in jail on that charge.

At that time, Colerain Police would be able to take Adkins back to Ohio.