POLICE: Woman injured in Lexington park shooting

(Source: Raycom Media)
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A woman is recovering at a Lexington hospital after a shooting that occurred Sunday evening at a park, according to Lexington Police.

Officers were dispatched to Gainesway Park for reports of shots fired at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.

As police were investigating at the park, a female victim arrived at a local hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The victim told police the violence took place at Gainesway Park on the south side of Lexington.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information regarding the shooting should contact Lexington Police.

