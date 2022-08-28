Robert Sano arrested in Boone County for manslaughter

FLORENCE, Ky. (LEX18) — On Sunday morning just after 12 a.m., Boone County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to Becky Court in Florence for a reported shooting.

Deputies located both the suspect and victim on scene. The victim, a 24-year-old male, Skyelor Centers, was later pronounced deceased by Florence Fire and EMS.

Robert E. Sano, 23, Erlanger arrived on Becky Court, where he encountered the victim outside of the residence.

Centers, who was unarmed, confronted Sano as he sat in his vehicle. Sano then fired two shots, striking Centers in the upper body.

Witnesses and deputies attempted life saving measures on Centers, however, Centers passed away on scene.

Sano did not flee and was quickly detained by deputies. The firearm was located in plain view and recovered from Sano’s vehicle.

Robert Sano is charged with one count of Manslaughter 2nd Degree. He is currently lodged at the Boone County Detention Center.

