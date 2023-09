SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Scott County officials are searching for a 27-year-old woman with special needs.

Larissa Romano is 5'1" with short blonde hair in cornrows.

She was last seen in the Harbor village subdivision of Gerogetown wearing a gray hoodie/sweatshirt, black pants, and white shoes.

Anyone with information should call 911 or Georgetown Communications at 502-863-7820