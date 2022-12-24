Semi carrying bread catches fire on I-75

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Madison County firefighters responded to a semi-truck fire near exit 97 of I-75 Saturday morning.

According to fire officials, the semi was hauling bread when a fire erupted somewhere in the trailer.

Due to the contents of the trailer, firefighters struggled to get to the fire, according to Madison County firefighters.

The semi was removed from the interstate and the fire was extinguished by 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Firefighters report no injuries occurred from the incident.

Traffic is once again moving on I-75.