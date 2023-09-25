Skeletal remains found in Rowan County

Watch Now
Posted at 9:48 PM, Sep 24, 2023
MOREHEAD, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Rowan County coroner reported skeletal remains found in Morehead Sunday afternoon.

According to authorities, an individual called Morehead Police around 4 p.m. Sunday, claiming to have found skeletal remains in a remote wooded area in Morehead.

The Morehead Police Department and the Rowan County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene and confirmed the findings to be human skeletal remains.

A search of the scene ended at dark and will continue Monday at daylight.

The skeletal remains will be transported to the state medical examiner’s office in Frankfort, and the case will be placed under investigation.

