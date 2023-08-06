Teen drowns near Bee Rock Trail in Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Authorities say an 18-year-old from Pulaski County died in a river accident Saturday evening.

According to the London-Laurel Rescue Squad, crews responded to a possible drowning near Bee Rock Trail around 5 p.m. Saturday.

An 18-year-old was reported to have gone under water while swimming and did not surface after some time.

The Rescue Squad deployed boats and divers to the scene along with the Somerset Pulaski County Rescue Squad.

According to the Rescue Squad, after searching the area, Pulaski County divers made a positive find on the body and began recovery.

No further information on the drowning or the victim is available at this time.