LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A chemical spill at the J.M. Smucker Company plant in Lexington has shut down a portion of Winchester Road, according to Lexington Police.

Winchester Road heading inbound is closed at Delaware Avenue and outbound is closed at Walton Avenue.

Police estimate it will be closed for at least two hours.

This is a developing story. Please check back later for updates.