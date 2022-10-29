Truck and horse trailer crash into longtime Lexington bar

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Curbside Bar in Lexington is in shambles after a truck and trailer ran into the side of its building Saturday evening.

Curbside Bar staff spent the earlier part of the day setting up for a Halloween party. Owners say they’re lucky no one happened to be inside the facility when a truck came barreling through the wall.

According to Lexington Police, the truck was pulling a horse trailer when it pulled out and collided with another vehicle. The truck went over the embankment and into the bar on Paris Pike Road.

Police told LEX 18 the incident is considered an injury collision, but neither the truck driver nor the horses were injured.

The scene is clear at this time.