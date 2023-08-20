Two people critically injured, one woman charged after golf cart accident

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Madison County authorities say two people are in critical condition and a woman has been charged after a golf cart accident early Saturday morning.

Katlyene Sparks of Irvine has been arrested for multiple charges that include operating a non-motor vehicle under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident, and wanton endangerment.

According to reporting from WBON-TV, 20-year-old Sparks was operating a golf cart in the area of Dodd Road and Cruse Lane in Madison County just before 2 a.m. Saturday.

Six people were riding in the four-seat golf cart when Sparks lost control, causing two passengers to fall out of the vehicle, according to the Madison County Sheriff's Office.

According to Madison County authorities, the passengers who fell out of the golf cart suffered extensive, life-threatening injuries.

The individuals, who have yet to be identified, were transported to UK Hospital.

Their conditions are unknown at this time.