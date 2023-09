Kentucky assistant football coach Liam Coen suffered a medical episode on Sunday, according to UK athletic staff.

Coen was at work at UK's football offices on campus when he had the episode. The incident happened around 12:40 p.m. Sunday.

According to a statement released by the University of Kentucky, Coen is currently in good condition at UK Chandler Hospital while doctors and medical personnel continue to monitor him.

He is expected to be released Monday.