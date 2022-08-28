Vehicle/motorcycle collision injures two

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX18) — Traffic is moving again on Richmond Road after a crash closed the outbound lanes for about three hours Saturday night.

According to Lexington Police, a crash occurred between a vehicle and a motorcycle just before 7 p.m. near Yorkshire Boulevard.

The rider of the motorcycle was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A passenger in the vehicle was also injured and taken to the hospital. Their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.