Vehicle/motorcycle collision injures two

LEX18 News
Posted at 9:43 PM, Aug 27, 2022
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX18) — Traffic is moving again on Richmond Road after a crash closed the outbound lanes for about three hours Saturday night.

According to Lexington Police, a crash occurred between a vehicle and a motorcycle just before 7 p.m. near Yorkshire Boulevard.

The rider of the motorcycle was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A passenger in the vehicle was also injured and taken to the hospital. Their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

