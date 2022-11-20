Watch Now
Victim identified in fatal crash on Winchester Road

Posted at 9:45 PM, Nov 19, 2022
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person has died from a crash on Winchester Road in Lexington.

According to the Fayette County Coroner, 34-year-old Emily Blair of Nicholasville died from blunt trauma injuries due to a two-vehicle collision.

The driver of the second vehicle was transported to UK Hospital.

The crash happened just after 7:30 p.m. at Winchester Road and Elam Village Drive.

Inbound and outbound lanes of Winchester Road are still closed from the incident.

The Lexington Police Department is investigating the incident.

