Witness recounts shooting on Short Street Saturday night

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A shooting on Short Street left two people injured Saturday night, according to a witness.

The witness asked to remain anonymous, but told LEX 18 that she was driving for Uber when she heard gunshots near Short Street and Mill Street Saturday night.

Unable to reach Lexington Police by phone, the witness flagged down two police officers on bicycles and helped them tend to the shooting victims.

According to the witness, a man and a woman were both shot in their lower bodies.

At this time, LEX 18 has not received confirmation or additional details on the shooting from Lexington Police.