Woman injured in Lexington shooting, investigation ongoing

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A woman was injured in a shooting Saturday night, according to Lexington Police.

Officers were dispatched to Gerald Drive around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

When they arrived, they located a female outside suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, all parties in the shooting have been identified, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600.