Bronny James cleared to play basketball 4 months after cardiac arrest

Four months after suddenly collapsing on the court and going into cardiac arrest, the 19-year-old son of NBA star LeBron James has been cleared to play basketball again.

Bronny James, a freshman on the University of Southern California Basketball team, has not been able to play in a game yet this season after losing consciousness during a team workout in July. The 6-foot-3 guard was transported to the Cedars-Sinai medical Center in Los Angeles before being released three days later.

At the time, the James family said the incident was likely caused by an inherited congenital heart defect but remained "confident in Bronny's full recovery and return to basketball." Four months later, that time has come.

"Bronny James is now cleared by his doctors for a full return to basketball," a family spokesperson said in a statement to Scripps News. "Bronny will have a final evaluation with USC staff this week, resume practice next week, and return to games soon after. The James family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible medical team, the entire USC community, and especially the countless friends, family, and fans for their love and support. Fight On!”

James has yet to make his debut with the Trojans, spending much of his time training and recovering. But the team will surely be glad to welcome its young guard back after months of prayers and concerns.

The Trojans men's basketball team is currently sitting in fourth place in the Pac-12 conference with a 5-2 record. James signed with USC shortly before graduating from Sierra Canyon School in May. ESPN ranked him a top-20 recruit in the nation.

