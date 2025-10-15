New car prices hit historic high as average cost surpasses $50,000 for first time

For the first time ever, the average price for a new car has surpassed $50,000, according to Kelley Blue Book.

The pricing guide company reports that buyers paid about $50,080 for new vehicles in September, marking a significant threshold in automotive pricing.

Kelley Blue Book attributes the price surge to several factors, including rising auto tariffs, an increased mix of luxury vehicles and higher costs for electric vehicles.

Industry experts warn that buyers should brace for another significant price jump with 2026 model year vehicles.

The $50,000 milestone represents a dramatic shift in the automotive market, where what was once considered luxury pricing has become the new normal for average vehicle purchases.

This pricing trend affects consumers across all income levels, as even entry-level vehicles from many manufacturers now carry price tags that would have been considered premium just a few years ago.

