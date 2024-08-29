Dunkin' unveils $6 meal deal, joining fast food value meal craze

Following the lead of many of its rivals, Dunkin' announced a new $6 meal deal that will be available nationally for a limited time.

The meal deal comes as other fast food chains, such as McDonald's, Wendy's, Burger King and Taco Bell, have offered similar specials.

Dunkin's $6 meal deal includes a bacon, egg and cheese sandwich, hash browns and a medium hot or iced coffee. Dunkin' did not say how long the new meal deal would last.

The announcement came as the chain also unveiled its fall menu, which includes a pumpkin spice signature latte, almond spice coffee, pumpkin cake donut, pumpkin muffin, and apple cider donut.

Over the summer, Wendy's, Burger King and McDonald's launched $5 meal deals that include a drink, sandwich, fries and chicken nuggets. Taco Bell followed suit by selling a $7 meal box that has a chalupa supreme, beefy five-layer burrito, double stacked Taco, chips and nacho cheese sauce, and a medium drink.

Last week, Subway also said it would offer all footlong sandwiches on its menu for $6.99.

Fast food chains have made affordability a priority in recent months after inflation caused them to raise prices. Leaders of chains such as McDonald's have said that price hikes caused some customers to cut back on their fast food purchases.

McDonald's USA CEO Joe Erlinger recently said his company's $5 meal deal has helped the chain win back customers.

"We've seen a lot of enthusiasm and the number of $5 meal deals sold are above expectations," he said "Trial rates of the deal are highest amongst lower income consumers and sentiment towards the brand around value and affordability has begun to shift positively."