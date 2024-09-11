Need a football Sunday snack? Here's how to get a free Shake Shack chicken sandwich every week

Spent a bit too much money on fantasy football this season? Even out your wallet with a free football Sunday snack, on Shake Shack.

Every Sunday from now until Dec. 15, the burger chain is offering free Chicken Shacks, its fried chicken sandwich that comes with lettuce, pickles and buttermilk herb mayo on a potato bun.

But you'll still have to buy in to get the deal, as the sandwich is only free with a $10 minimum purchase. However, the deal might again even out your wallet, as Shake Shack says it comes with a maximum savings of $9.79.

Once you've added enough menu items to reach a $10 order at a kiosk in-store or via the app or website, simply use the promo code "CHICKENSUNDAY" to get the free bonus. The offer isn't valid for drive-thru or third-party delivery app orders.

The NFL season kicked off on Sept. 5 and runs through Feb. 9, with Sundays packed to the brim with more games than you can watch. This Sunday, there will be 14 games airing across various networks.

And Shake Shack isn't the only food chain cashing in on the reason for the season. As the "official pizza sponsor of the NFL," Little Caesars is offering $0 delivery and no additional service fees to orders placed online or through its app from now until Sept. 15. And Wendy's recently launched its Saucy Nuggs Party Pack, offering 45 to 50 chicken nuggets to "fuel" football fandoms all season long.

