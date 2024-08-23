Some Taco Bell locations will stop serving breakfast to streamline menu

Despite a growth in sales this year, Taco Bell said that some of its franchised-owned locations will stop serving breakfast after receiving feedback from owners wishing to streamline the menu.

The company said a small minority of Taco Bell locations will stop serving breakfast after Oct. 1. The company added that all locations will open by 9 a.m. every day.

Taco Bell reported same-store sales were up 5% in the second quarter of 2024 compared to the same time last year. Some other fast food competitors have struggled with growth as inflation chased away lower-income customers.

Taco Bell said that its breakfast performance increased in the second quarter of 2024, and the chain is still "confident" in its breakfast offerings.

"We are known for our partnership with franchisees, and this is another example of how the brand is listening to its people, taking their feedback into account, and making changes to support the overall growth of the brand," Taco Bell said in a statement. "Franchisees have expressed appreciation for the gesture, saying that they feel like their needs are being heard to flex their menu to better support what their community craves, while others shared that they look forward to focusing on other dayparts like lunchtime and the new Cantina Chicken Menu. This isn’t the first time we’ve offered options to franchisees to streamline menus."

There are nearly 7,400 Taco Bell locations throughout the U.S., including about 500 owned by Taco Bell. Units owned by Taco Bell will continue serving breakfast, the company said.

Taco Bell added that customers can go to its website's store locator to find out if their local restaurant is continuing to serve breakfast.

At locations continuing to serve breakfast, Taco Bell said it will continue serving breakfast crunchwraps and breakfast burritos along with other new items.

"As part of this breakfast reset moment, the brand will be ramping up its coffee program and continue testing new breakfast products in company stores," the company said.