Do you love pumpkin spice? How you can get $1,000 by trying all of Trader Joe's fall-themed items

What's better than pumpkin spice season at Trader Joe's? Getting paid to enjoy pumpkin spice season at Trader Joe's, and that could be you, thanks to FinanceBuzz.

The financial tips and recommendations website is looking for the perfect person to be its "Pumpkin Spice Pundit," a job in which one lucky applicant will be paid $1,000 to taste and rate all of the fall-themed foods at Trader Joe's.

With a $500 Trader Joe's gift card that FinanceBuzz is providing in addition to the stipend, you'll be tasked with purchasing each of the more than 20 pumpkin items the store has to offer, from pumpkin-spiced ginger brew to pumpkin cereal and pastas.

You'll photograph each item and then "use your market research" to help other customers decide which are worth their money and which ones they can bypass this season. This will include rating the products on how difficult they were to make, how good they taste and more alongside a brief description of your experience.

FinanceBuzz says the job opportunity is not associated with Trader Joe's in any way and is just part of its mission to provide shoppers with the best recommendations while helping them save money by skipping the products that aren't worth it.

So how do you get the role? All you need is to love pumpkin, be at least 18 years old and live in the U.S. near a Trader Joe's location.

To enter yourself in the running, submit an application on FinanceBuzz's website by Sept. 10. The company will notify its chosen candidate via email by Sept. 13, and that lucky person will then have until Oct. 6 to taste and rate all of Trader Joe's fall products.