The Cast Of ‘ER’ Is Having A Live Reunion

It’s been more than a decade since the emergency room staff at Chicago’s fictional County General Hospital left the small screen. NBC’s medical drama “ER” launched or solidified the careers of many actors who became household names, such as Julianna Margulies, Eriq La Salle, Noah Wyle, Anthony Edwards and George Clooney. When it was canceled after its 15th season, the show held the distinction of having the most Emmy nominations of any drama series in TV history with a remarkable 124 nominations.

For the first time since 2009, People is teaming up with the streaming series “Stars in the House” to bring many of the cast members back together, and you don’t need a cable subscription or special streaming service to view the live, virtual reunion on April 22.

SiriusXM host Seth Rudetsky and his husband, producer James Wesley, created “Stars in the House” to support The Actors Fund and its services. However, the special “ER” reunion episode will raise money for Waterkeeper Alliance, a nonprofit organization with a goal of “drinkable, fishable, swimmable water everywhere.”

The organization shared the news on Twitter.

“Have you seen the news?!” Waterkeeper Alliance tweeted. “The beloved cast of ‘ER’ will reunite on @StarsInTheHouse for a very special #EarthDay2021 episode benefiting Waterkeeper Alliance!”

Have you seen the news?! The beloved cast of “ER” will reunite on @StarsInTheHouse for a very special #EarthDay2021 episode benefiting Waterkeeper Alliance! Learn more: https://t.co/BkzvrtcUdF pic.twitter.com/ZZXZYvuyhg — Waterkeeper Alliance (@Waterkeeper) April 13, 2021

Gloria Reuben, who played Physician Assistant Jeanie Boulet on the series, serves as the president of the organization and had the idea of bringing the cast back together to support the nonprofit.

Along with Reuben, cast members expected to appear include George Clooney (Dr. Doug Ross), Noah Wyle (Dr. John Carter), Laura Innes (Dr. Kerry Weaver), Alex Kingston (Dr. Elizabeth Corday), Julianna Margulies (Carol Hathaway), Goran Visnjic (Dr. Luka Kovac), Paul McCrane (Dr. Robert Romano), Ming-Na Wen (Dr. Jing-Mei Chen), Laura Cerón (Chuny Marquez), Yvette Freeman (Haleh Adams), Conni Marie Brazelton (Connie Oligario), CCH Pounder (Dr. Angela Hicks) and Anthony Edwards, whose character Dr. Mark Greene died after eight seasons.

You can watch the virtual reunion live on Thursday, April 22 at 8 p.m. ET exclusively on People’s Facebook, Twitter and YouTube accounts, as well as PeopleTV’s Facebook and Twitter.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.