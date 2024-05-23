CDC program that provides free COVID vaccines for the uninsured ending in August

A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention program that provides uninsured adults access to free COVID-19 vaccines is set to expire.

The CDC said its Bridge Access Program will end in August.

The program also offers free vaccines to those with insurance plans that do not fully cover the cost of the shots.

While many health insurance, Medicare and Medicaid plans cover COVID-19 vaccines, there are still 25 million to 30 million adults either without insurance or whose insurance only provides partial coverage.

The program expanded access for millions to get their shots at no cost. Those eligible must be living in the U.S. and be 18 or older.

Officials with the Biden administration are seeking a permanent solution to free COVID-19 shots for those without access through the Vaccines for Adults program proposed in the fiscal year 2023 and 2024 presidential budgets.

People looking to see if their COVID-19 shots are covered by insurance should contact their health insurance provider or search their coverage plan on their provider’s website.

Scripps News has reached out to the CDC for more information.