Celine Dion cancels tour dates as health issues persist

Singer Celine Dion informed fans Friday she is canceling the rest of her international tour as she continues to be treated for a “diagnosed medical condition that prevents her from performing.”

The European tour was scheduled to run from Aug. 26 through April 22, 2024. She was slated to perform in 24 cities.

Her Courage World Tour began in September 2019 but was interrupted in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

After filming her first movie, “Love Again,” she revealed that she was diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome. In a press release, Dion is said to suffer from “severe and persistent muscle spasms,” which have prevented Dion from performing.

Her representatives say her medical team is continuing to treat Dion.

“I'm so sorry to disappoint all of you once again. I'm working really hard to build back my strength, but touring can be very difficult even when you’re 100%,” Dion said. “It’s not fair to you to keep postponing the shows, and even though it breaks my heart, it’s best that we cancel everything now until I’m really ready to be back on stage again. I want you all to know I’m not giving up and I can’t wait to see you again.”

According to the National Institutes of Health, stiff-person syndrome is rare as it affects about 5,000 people in the U.S and is more likely to affect women.

Treatments can help manage disease, including reducing muscle spasms.

