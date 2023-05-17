Communications director for Rep. George Santos resigns

Naysa Woomer, the communications director for embattled Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.), has resigned, Scripps News has learned.

A prominent Republican communications adviser, Woomer's departure is the latest in a series of missteps for Santos, who was indicted on 13 counts, including fraud and money laundering, last week by Department of Justice officials.

Woomer previously worked for GOP Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker and Reps. Ryan Costello, Thomas Massi, and Tim Huelskamp.

"With respect for my colleagues, the people of New York, and most importantly, myself, I am honored to tender my resignation," Woomer said in her resignation email. "Unfortunately, you never took one point of professional advice given."

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

