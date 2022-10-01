Advocates rally for suicide prevention at 'Out of the Darkness Walk'

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington "Out of the Darkness" event welcomed droves of people Saturday morning, walking for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Against a sunny backdrop, walkers enjoyed live music and food trucks at Lexington's Moondance Ampitheater.

They were also able to share messages on the group's hope and healing wall and make honor beads to remember those they've lost.

In total, 16 teams of 126 people took part in the event, raising more than $25,000.

"In 2014, we lost our grandfather to suicide, and that's why we're here," said Allie Buchanan, co-chair of the walk. "We don't want any family to have to experience that loss. We just, we felt alone. It's something that a lot of people don't want to talk about when they lose a loved one in that way, and we don't want that to be in the dark. We want it out of the darkness, we want to destigmatize it and bring awareness to mental health."

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is a voluntary health organization that gives those affected by suicide a nationwide community. The organization uses research, education, and advocacy in their effort to take action against a leading cause of death.