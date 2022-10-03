Ashland Avenue Baptist Church hosts fall festival for community

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Sunday welcomed perfect weather for Lexington fall events like the Ashland Avenue Baptist Church's fall festival.

The congregation offered pumpkin-picking, painting, a petting zoo, a bonfire, and hayrides.

"It's just an opportunity we have to serve our community and we want to bless the people in our community," said senior pastor David Prince.

The fall festival is an annual event for the church, so if you missed the fun this weekend you can mark your calendar for next year.