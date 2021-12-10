12 Divas of Christmas Extravaganza event to benefit Moveable Feast

Moveable Feast prepares hot, nutritious meals to low-income people in Lexington, and it relies on community support to meet the need. The non-profit is teaming up with Imperial Court of Kentucky to present The 12 Divas of Christmas Extravaganza. The event is Sunday, December 12 at 4:00 p.m. at the Lyric Theatre. To learn more, call (859) 252-2867 or visit https://www.feastlex.org/.