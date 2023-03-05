13-year-old yodeling cowgirl from Laurel County

Phoebe White is a self-taught yodeler from London, Kentucky, who has been performing since she was seven.

She is now 13 years old and has just released her debut album, "UnXpected."

The award-winning artist joins Jennifer Palumbo for the first time on Best of the Bluegrass.

She opens up about her love of yodeling, her new album, and her upcoming festival with Wynonna Judd.

Phoebe White also performs "Whatever Happened to the Yodeling Cowgirls?" from "UnXpected."

Follow Phoebe at https://www.singphoebesing.com/.