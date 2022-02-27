17th annual DanceBlue marathon happening March 5-6

Hundreds of University of Kentucky students are getting ready for a 24-hour marathon at Memorial Coliseum. The 17th annual DanceBlue marathon starts at 8 p.m. on Friday, March 5 and ends at 8 p.m. on Sunday, March 6. The general public is allowed to join the celebration from 5-8 p.m. on March 6. Public Relations Coordinator Meghan West gives us a preview of this year's event and how it will help cancer patients at Kentucky Children's Hospital. For more information on how you can help, visit DanceBlue.