It can be tough for grandparents to take on parenting roles for their grandchildren. There's a large number of people who have stepped into that position.

Diana Doggett, with the Fayette County Extension Office, explains how there is help out there for grandparents.

The 18th annual Bluegrass regional Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Conference is this Thursday, October 21st at the Clarion Hotel located at 1950 Newtown Pike in Lexington. The conference begins at 8:30 a.m.