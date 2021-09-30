2021 Canine Cutelympics helps find the cutest dog in the Bluegrass

The Woodford Humane Society is searching for the cutest dog in the Bluegrass. The deadline to enter the Canine Cutelympics is Sunday, October 3, and you can vote from October 4-17. The categories are Cutest Dog of the Year, Best Dressed, Class Clown, Halloweeniest, and Double Trouble. The grand prize is a $100 gift card, and all the money raised goes to help the Woodford Humane Society. To enter, visit https://e.givesmart.com/events/ni4/.