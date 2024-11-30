2024 Kentucky Lottery Holiday Games

The Kentucky Lottery has eight new holiday games this year from $1 to $20. The Holiday Gift Pack is a $20 game with 45 chances to win and a top prize of $250,000. Proceeds from the Kentucky Lottery fund college scholarships and grants for students across the Commonwealth. Since 1999, more than $5 billion has been awarded to college students. Learn more at KY Lottery | Kentucky Lottery Fueling Imagination Funding Education.

