2024 Kentucky Lottery Holiday Games

The Kentucky Lottery has eight new holiday games this year from $1 to $20. The Holiday Gift Pack is a $20 game with 45 chances to win and a top prize of $250,000. Proceeds from the Kentucky Lottery fund college scholarships and grants for students across the Commonwealth. Since 1999, more than $5 billion has been awarded to college students. Learn more at KY Lottery | Kentucky Lottery Fueling Imagination Funding Education.
Posted
and last updated
The Kentucky Lottery has eight new holiday games this year from $1 to $20. The Holiday Gift Pack is a $20 game with 45 chances to win and a top prize of $250,000. Proceeds from the Kentucky Lottery fund college scholarships and grants for students across the Commonwealth. Since 1999, more than $5 billion has been awarded to college students. Learn more at KY Lottery | Kentucky Lottery Fueling Imagination Funding Education.
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.