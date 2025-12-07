2025 Holiday Giveaway: Graham's Boots, Work & Western Wear in Winchester

A family-owned business in Winchester is marking a milestone. Graham's Boots, Work & Western Wear will celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2026. Since 1976, it has been serving customers with a wide range of brands and products for all ages. For the first time, Graham's is selling men's and women's Tecovas boots. Owner Lorra Graham joins us with a look at what's trending this holiday season, from boots and University of Kentucky clothing to great gifts for everyone on your list.

Address: 847 Bypass Road, Winchester

Phone: (859) 744-6441

Store Hours:

Monday-Saturday: 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

Website: Home - Graham's Boot Store, Winchester, Kentucky

