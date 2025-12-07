Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
2025 Holiday Giveaway: Hanks Diamond Company in Lexington

Hanks Diamond Company
Hanks Diamond Company is Lexington's premier custom jeweler. The family-owned business lets you create your own unique piece, restyle an old family heirloom, repair old and broken jewelry, have your jewelry professionally cleaned and polished, add a personal touch with laser engraving, and have your jewelry appraised and certified. All jewelry handcrafted by Hanks Diamond Company receive free cleanings and small repairs for the life of the piece.

Owner Colton Hanks joins Jennifer Palumbo to share what makes Hanks Diamond Company unique and special.

Address: 3330 Partner Place, Suite 118, Lexington
Phone: (859) 519-8671
Store Hours:
Monday: Appointment Only
Tuesday-Friday: 10:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.
Saturday: 10:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.
Website: Jewelry | Hanks Diamond Company

One lucky viewer will win our Holiday Giveaway Prize Package worth nearly $7,000! For your chance to win, visit LEX18 Holiday Giveaway 2025. 

