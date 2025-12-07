2025 Southern Lights at the Kentucky Horse Park

A beloved holiday tradition is back in Lexington. Southern Lights, presented by Friends of Coal, is celebrating its 32nd year at the Kentucky Horse Park. Enjoy more than one million twinkling lights and festive displays from the comfort of your vehicle. Visit the Holiday Village with photos with Santa Claus, Animal Land, model trains, and much more.

Drive through the lights nightly, November 28 through December 31, 2025, from 5:30-10:00 p.m. Tickets are $35 per carload and can be purchased online or at the gate. Buy tickets and get more information at Southern Lights – Kentucky Horse Park Foundation. Proceeds from Southern Lights benefit the Kentucky Horse Park Foundation.

