2026 Central Kentucky Heart Ball in Lexington

(LEX 18) — The American Heart Association Kentucky is focused on the heart of our community. The annual Central Kentucky Heart Ball celebrates the organization's mission and success in driving change, funding science, and improving health outcomes for everyone, everywhere.

For more than 100 years, the American Heart Association has made bold moves to save lives and pioneer scientific discoveries.

The cause hits close to home for Jennifer Palumbo and the LEX 18 family. She and her husband Joe are the co-chairs of the 2026 Central Kentucky Heart Ball. Jennifer is joined by Andrea Ooten, executive director of the American Heart Association Kentucky, LEX 18 anchor/reporter Larry Smith, and LEX 18 Creative Services Director Dave Medley. Dave Medley shares his personal story of having a heart attack and how Larry Smith helped save his life.