2026 MLK Unity Breakfast in Lexington

(LEX 18) — For more than 30 years, the city of Lexington has come together to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The 2026 MLK Unity Breakfast will be Monday, January 19 at the Central Bank Center in downtown Lexington. The doors open at 7:30 a.m. This year's theme is embracing love, peace, and respect. For more information, visit Unity Breakfast – ABL Education Foundation.