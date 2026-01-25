2026 Mug Shot of the Week: Paul Walls

(LEX 18) — Our Mug Shot of the Week winner is Paul Walls. He wins a Best of the Bluegrass mug for his photo of a beautiful sunset in Richmond. If you have a photo that captures the beauty of Kentucky, email it to bestofthebluegrass@wlex.tv. Please include your name and where you took the photo.
