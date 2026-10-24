2026 Vintage Market Days in Lexington: Vintage Market Days returns to Lexington for a fun weekend of shopping with carefully curated vendors, elevated shopping, and delicious food while you shop.

The annual event at the Kentucky Horse Park features antiques, artwork, handcrafted treasures, boutique clothing, home decor, and more.

Becky Wilson, owner and promoter of Vintage Market Days of Lexington, joins Jennifer Palumbo with a preview of this year's event.