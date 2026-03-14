2026 Wells Plastic Surgery & Skin Care Spring Shopping Day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Give your beauty routine a boost with great deals and giveaways at Wells Plastic Surgery & Skin Care's Spring Shopping Day in Lexington.

The drive-through event features 20% off products, services, and gift certificates (excludes Latisse, neuromodulators, InMode, and surgical services.) Treatment packages include buy two get one free for the Platinum HydraFacial and microneedling.

Shopping day perks are scratch-off door prizes for the first 150 guests, free swag bags, carside consultations, and a grand prize of 3 Morpheus face and neck treatments worth $6,600.

Shop early (March 13-18) by calling (859) 255-6649 or purchase through the Wells online store Specials - Wells Plastic Surgery.