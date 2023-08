21c Museum Hotel in downtown Lexington is teaming up with FoodChain for the inaugural Harvest Charity Dinner.

Guests will enjoy cocktail hour, the contemporary art museum, a four-course dinner, and a silent auction.

The event is on Thursday, September 7, from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m.

All proceeds benefit FoodChain's mission to strengthen the ties between our community and fresh, sustainable food systems.

Learn more and get tickets at https://www.21cmuseumhotels.com/lexington/event/harvestdinner/.