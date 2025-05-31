22nd Annual Kentucky Wine and Vine Festival

Watch Now
The Kentucky Wine and Vine Festival is a celebration of the state's thriving wine industry. This year marks its 22nd anniversary in the charming downtown district of Nicholasville in Jessamine County. Browse the booths and sip and savor Kentucky wineries. Enjoy art displays, crafts, delicious food, children's activities, and more. Admission is $5, and children 5 and under are free. Wine tasting tickets are $25. 

When: Saturday, June 14 from noon to 6:00 p.m.
Where: 100 Park Drive in Nicholasville
KY Wine & Vine Festival

