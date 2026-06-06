23rd annual Kentucky Wine & Vine Fest coming to Nicholasville this June

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The 23rd annual Kentucky Wine & Vine Fest is coming to Nicholasville! Sip and savor wines from across Kentucky on Saturday, June 20th from noon until 6:00 p.m.

In addition to wine, the Kentucky Wine & Vine Fest features Kentucky arts and crafts vendors, food vendors, inflatables for the children, and more.

Test your skills at the Run for the Melot and Wine Toss. Wine Tasting tickets are $25 each. There is a $5 admission fee to enter; children five and under are free. Parking is also free.

Learn more at KY Wine & Vine Festival.