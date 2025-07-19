28th Annual Shaker Village Craft Fair

The Shaker Village Craft Fair in Harrodsburg is one of Kentucky's premier craft events. More than 90 vendors will share their talents with handcrafted pottery, jewelry, glassware, baskets, woven rugs, needlecraft, and more. Visitors will also enjoy demonstrations, live music, food trucks, the Shaker Village Bar, exhibits in historic buildings, and village tours. The Trustees' Table restaurant will be open for guests who want to sit down and enjoy a delicious meal with ingredients that are fresh from the garden. Make reservations at The Trustees Table - Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill.

General admission is discounted for Craft Fair weekend and includes access to historic tours, exhibits and other Shaker Village experiences.

2025 Shaker Village Craft Fair

When: Saturday, August 2 and Sunday, August 3 from 10:00am to 5:00pm.

Where: 3501 Lexington Road, Harrodsburg

Phone: (859) 734-5411

Website: Craft Fair - Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill

