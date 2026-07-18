29th annual Shaker Village Craft Fair in Harrodsburg

HARRODSBURG, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — One of Kentucky's premier craft events, the Shaker Village Craft Fair is coming up in Harrodsburg. It attracts talented artisans, as well as up-and-coming new artists.

This 29th annual event boasts an assortment of crafts, including exceptional pottery, jewelry, glassware, woven rugs, needlecraft, basketry, leather goods, floral design, candle dipping and Shaker reproductions.

Guests can also enjoy the Shaker Village Bar, live music, and food trucks.