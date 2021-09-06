3rd annual Brothers' Run 3K is this weekend

September 5-11 is National Suicide Prevention Week. On Saturday, September 11, people will come together in Versailles to raise awareness and raise money for the cause at the third annual Brothers' Run 3K. The Brothers' Run Foundation was established in memory of Mason and Ethan Gilbert. Learn more at https://www.brothersrun.com/.
Posted at 1:53 PM, Sep 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-06 13:53:52-04
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.