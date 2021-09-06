Watch
NewsCoronavirusCommunityBest of the Bluegrass

Actions

3rd annual Brothers' Run 3K is this weekend

items.[0].videoTitle
September 5-11 is National Suicide Prevention Week. On Saturday, September 11, people will come together in Versailles to raise awareness and raise money for the cause at the third annual Brothers' Run 3K. The Brothers' Run Foundation was established in memory of Mason and Ethan Gilbert.
Posted at 1:53 PM, Sep 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-06 13:53:52-04

September 5-11 is National Suicide Prevention Week. On Saturday, September 11, people will come together in Versailles to raise awareness and raise money for the cause at the third annual Brothers' Run 3K. The Brothers' Run Foundation was established in memory of Mason and Ethan Gilbert. Learn more at https://www.brothersrun.com/.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Give a Child a Book

Give A Child A Book