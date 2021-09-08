'4 the Music Benefit' in Winchester happening this Saturday

Two Winchester businesses are teaming up to give back to musicians hit hard by the pandemic. DJ's Steakhouse (836 Bypass Road) and Woody's Sports Bar & Grill (923 Bypass Road) are hosting '4 the Music Benefit' on Saturday, September 11. DJ's Steakhouse will have live music from noon-6:00 p.m., then Woody's Sports Bar & Grill will have live music from 7:00 p.m.-12:30 a.m. There will be a $10 cover charge per person with all the money going to the musicians. Each business will also donate $1,000 which will be split evenly among the bands.